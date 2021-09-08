Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133788

There have been more complaints about All Saints cemetery not being mowed properly. All Saints cemetery, in Section A, All Saints Road, Maidenhead

MAIDENHEAD 133789

MAIDENHEAD 133789

Developers want to build retirement homes on open land in between Gringer Hill and Hargrave Road, Maidenhead

 
MARLOW 133787

MARLOW 133787

Guy Rigby, 68, and David Murray, 55, are looking to be the oldest (combined age) pair to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic. Compleat Angler, Marlow

 
MAIDENHEAD 133786

MAIDENHEAD 133786

Black bins lining the road. Weekly bin collections are set to end next month and switch to once every two weeks.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133783

MAIDENHEAD 133783

Council is carrying out works to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists, as part of an overall project called ‘Missing Links’. Work started for nine weeks, which will see surface improvements to a section of King Street, south of High Street, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133784

MAIDENHEAD 133784

Outside The Rose pub. Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a four-on-one attack outside the pub left a man in hospital.

 

