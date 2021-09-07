Outside The Rose pub. Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a four-on-one attack outside the pub left a man in hospital.
Sept 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133783-4
Council is carrying out works to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists, as part of an overall project called ‘Missing Links’. Work started for nine weeks, which will see surface improvements to a section of King Street, south of High Street, Maidenhead
