Outside The Rose pub. Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a four-on-one attack outside the pub left a man in hospital.
Sept 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133781-2
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Peter Sands, Oliver Good
MAIDENHEAD 133781-3
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Peter Sands, Oliver Good
MAIDENHEAD 133781-4
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Peter Sands, Oliver Good
MAIDENHEAD 133781-5
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Peter Sands, Oliver Good
MAIDENHEAD 133781-6
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Oliver Good, Peter Sands
MAIDENHEAD 133781-7
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Oliver Good, Peter Sands
MAIDENHEAD 133781-8
The launch of a competition called Tiser Trees. The Trust are paying for 15 trees to be planted at local schools. Trees are being supplied by Stubbings. L-R Oliver Good, Peter Sands