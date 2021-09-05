Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

DORNEY 133779

Maidenhead Athletic Club. Maidenhead Maidenhead half-marathon, Dorney Lake.

Maidenhead Athletic Club. Maidenhead Maidenhead half-marathon, Dorney Lake.

 
Fayez M with his son Ayan F aged seven fly a kite. Norden Farm Kite Festival. Norden Farm are hold their annual Kite Festival at Boyn Grove Park, Maidenhead.

 
The Drag On In team. Cookham Regatta, River Thames, Cookham.

 
LtoR Aidan Taylor and Jake Stephenson pour some beers at the Windsor Beer Festival, Windsor and Eton Brewery, Units 1-4 , Vansittart Estate, Windsor.

 
Mary Bradford from the Cox Green Town Women's Guild was awarded 1st prize for her fuchsia. Cox Green Horticultural show, Cox Green Community Centre, Highfield Lane, Cox Green.

 
Holyport vs Edgeware Town Summerleaze Village, Maidenhead.

 

