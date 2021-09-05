Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COX GREEN 133774

Mary Bradford from the Cox Green Town Women's Guild was awarded 1st prize for her fuchsia. Cox Green Horticultural show, Cox Green Community Centre, Highfield Lane, Cox Green.

WINDSOR 133773

LtoR Aidan Taylor and Jake Stephenson pour some beers at the Windsor Beer Festival, Windsor and Eton Brewery, Units 1-4 , Vansittart Estate, Windsor.

 
COOKHAM 133772

The Drag On In team. Cookham Regatta, River Thames, Cookham.

 
RUGBY 133775

Maidenhead vs North Walsham RFC Braywick Park, Braywick Road, Maidenhead.

 
FOOTBALL 133777

Holyport vs Edgeware Town Summerleaze Village, Maidenhead.

 
FOOTBALL 133776

Burnham vs St Panteleimon The Gore, Wymers Wood Road, Burnham, Slough.

 

