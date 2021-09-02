WINDSOR 133768

Pedestrianised area of Peascod Street, Windsor. RBWM has announced that anyone caught cycling through the pedestrianised area will face a £100 fine.
Sept 2021
Squires Garden Centre, Maidenhead Rd, WindsorA fresh application has been submitted to build 30 homes on the site.
