HURLEY 133758

Black Boy Inn, Henley Road, nr Hurley

DATCHET 133760

Public notices. Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Queen’s Road, Datchet on Monday September 13 until Tuesday September 14

 
WINDSOR 133759

High St, Windsor. Outside Guildhall, Windsor. Changing of the Guard, returning to their barracks

 
WINDSOR 133755

Windsor and Royal Borough Museum, Corn Exchange, Windsor Guildhall. A new exhibition has gone up about brewing in the borough.

 
WINDSOR 133756

Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor

 
SLOUGH 133757

Dukes House, Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre. The London and Slough Run are setting up a new distribution centre in Slough. Malcom Johnstone , Trustee,

 

