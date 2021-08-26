£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Aug 2021
HURLEY 133758-4
Black Boy Inn, Henley Road, nr Hurley
HURLEY 133758-5
HURLEY 133758-6
HURLEY 133758-7
HURLEY 133758-8
HURLEY 133758
DATCHET 133760
Public notices. Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Queen’s Road, Datchet on Monday September 13 until Tuesday September 14
WINDSOR 133759
High St, Windsor. Outside Guildhall, Windsor. Changing of the Guard, returning to their barracks
WINDSOR 133755
Windsor and Royal Borough Museum, Corn Exchange, Windsor Guildhall. A new exhibition has gone up about brewing in the borough.
WINDSOR 133756
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
SLOUGH 133757
Dukes House, Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre. The London and Slough Run are setting up a new distribution centre in Slough. Malcom Johnstone , Trustee,
