High St, Windsor. Outside Guildhall, Windsor. Changing of the Guard, returning to their barracks
Aug 2021
WINDSOR 133756-3
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-1
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-17
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-16
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-15
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-14
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-13
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-12
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-11
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-10
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-9
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-8
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-7
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-6
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-5
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor
WINDSOR 133756-4
Warren Higgs, the man with the 30kg kidneys, has successfully had them removed. He’s fairly recently out of hospital and is trying to build his fitness back up. Windsor