High St, Windsor. Outside Guildhall, Windsor. Changing of the Guard, returning to their barracks
Aug 2021
ASCOT 133752-1
Outside Heatherwood Hopsital, AscotToday is Unite’s National Day of Action in support of a fair pay deal for NHS workers. Members of the Save Heatherwood Hospital campaign group, Slough and District Trade Council and Unite. L-R Margery Thorogood, Ray Barkley, Lesley Hunter
ASCOT 133752-2
Outside Heatherwood Hopsital, AscotToday is Unite’s National Day of Action in support of a fair pay deal for NHS workers. Members of the Save Heatherwood Hospital campaign group, Slough and District Trade Council and Unite. L-R Margery Thorogood, Ray Barkley, Lesley Hunter