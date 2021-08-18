COOKHAM 133736

Council has asked for people’s views on how to improve active travel in Windsor and Maidenhead. Shots to illustrate active travel
Aug 2021
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Tea with Granny, Eunice Goodman
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Across the Fields, Maria Meerstadt
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Charlie, Sarah Cox
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Dare to Challenge, Zeinab Ahmed
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: The Thinker, Sarah Cox
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Inside the Woods, Cat Croxford
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Blue Bird, Evidence of Things Unseen, Inge Du Plessis
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Night in the City, Satu Vartiainen
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: There is Light, Spring, Wendy Mercer
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Kimonos, Aiko Hestre
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: L-R Simone Bonner, Wendy Mercer, Inge Du Plessis, Robert Jones, Maralin Cottenham
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: L-R Simone Bonner, Wendy Mercer, Inge Du Plessis, Robert Jones, Maralin Cottenham
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: L-R Simone Bonner, Wendy Mercer, Inge Du Plessis, Robert Jones, Maralin Cottenham
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Embroidery, Simone Bonner
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Always Number Eleven, Alan Bateman
Cookham Arts Club 79th annual exhibition: Mediterranean Steps, Anne Hamilton