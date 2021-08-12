Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 133721

GCSE Exam results. Baylis Court School, Gloucester Avenue, Slough. L_R Saba Rafiq, Huda Malik

MAIDENHEAD 133725

LtoR Dylan Gardner, 16, Ashvath Kumar, 16, Connor Soden, 16, Mustaali Kapasi, 16 and Ben Wilson, 16. GCSE results day. GCSE results day. Furze Platt School, Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead.

 
COX GREEN 133727

LtoR Harleigh Sumner, 16, Joe Richards, 16 and Elliot Tomkins, 16. GCSE results day. Cox Greeen School, Highfield Ln, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133726

LtoR Toby Hind, 16 and Zach Stow,16. GCSE results day. Altwood Scool, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

 
BURNHAM 133724

LtoR Marco Sardo, 16, Humzah Qamar, 16 and Aman Shah, 16. GCSE results day. Burnham Grammar School, Hogfair Ln, Burnham, Slough.

 
SLOUGH 133723

GCSE Exam results. Wexham School, Norway Drive, Slough. Shujaa Tahir, Sian Wright

 
SLOUGH 133722

GCSE Exam results. Beechwood School, Slough L-R Sam O'Keen, Alfie Knight, Levent Tagliber

 

