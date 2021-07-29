Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 133691

Plans to build apartments at 10 The Grove in Slough.

You might also like

SLOUGH 133692

SLOUGH 133692

Public notices. Outline plans have been submitted to build 32 homes on land at 19 Old Ferry Drive, Wraysbury. Old Ferry Drive Wraysbury

 
SLOUGH 133691

SLOUGH 133691

Plans to build apartments at 10 The Grove in Slough.

 
SLOUGH 133690

SLOUGH 133690

Planning app story. Plans approved for flats for 34 new homes at 19-25, Lansdowne Avenue, Slough. The area has been demolished already, used to be a few houses.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133689

MAIDENHEAD 133689

Public notices this week. The application seeks to change the use of the building at 17 Marlow Road – known as Thames House – from offices into apartments.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved