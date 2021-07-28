MAIDENHEAD 133686

Public notices this week. The application seeks to change the use of the building at 17 Marlow Road – known as Thames House – from offices into apartments.
Maidenhead Cycle Hub and Baylis Media have agreed a temporary lease for the cycle hub to take over one of the buildings next to the ‘Tiser offices. They’re hoping to move in properly later this year
