DEDWORTH 133677

Nashdom Lane, Burnham. Matt and Steve Keating at the site where they cleared fly-tipping.
Jul 2021
Lovejoy Lane, Dedworth. Residents are unhappy with the maintenance of open space near Lovejoy Lane. They say council has not cut the grass in months.
Lovejoy Lane, Dedworth. Residents are unhappy with the maintenance of open space near Lovejoy Lane. They say council has not cut the grass in months. Joe Curley, Michael Dear, Fred Collins
Lovejoy Lane, Dedworth. Residents are unhappy with the maintenance of open space near Lovejoy Lane. They say council has not cut the grass in months. Fred Collins, Joe Curley
