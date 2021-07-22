Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 133662

Windsor Muslim Association is holding a celebration to mark the week of Hajj when Muslims would normally undertake a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Hanover Way, Windsor

MAIDENHEAD 133675

Geoffrey Copas highlighting there's conservation work to do on the pond and stream at Cookham Moor, Cookham

 
SLOUGH 133669

A keyworker has been fined £400 by District Enforcement for leaving a cardboard box on top of a full recycling bin at the leisure centre. Sidonie Garcia de la Rosa (Sidonie) Farnham Royal, Slough

 
