MAIDENHEAD 133668

Rules across England eased this week so masks and social distancing are no longer legally required. High Street, Maidenhead

CRICKET 133661

Julian Cup Cricket Final – Stoke Green vs Burnham Boyne Hill, Highway Road, Maidenhead

 
COOKHAM 133671

Geoffrey Copas has offered his land to the Littlewick Show after it was struggling to find a venue. Marsh Meadow, Cookham

 
MAIDENHEAD 133666

Staff at Jenners Café in Maidenhead for a piece on reopening. Ray Mead Road, Maidenhead

 

