The flower beds on Lower Cookham Road near to Boulter’s Lock, Maidenhead
Jul 2021
OAKLEY GREEN 133654-3
Memorial pond at Oakley Green Cemetery, Oakley Green. Cllrs Helen Taylor and Donna Stimson at the RBWM COVID Memorial
OAKLEY GREEN 133654-1
Memorial pond at Oakley Green Cemetery, Oakley Green. Cllrs Helen Taylor and Donna Stimson at the RBWM COVID Memorial
OAKLEY GREEN 133654-4
Memorial pond at Oakley Green Cemetery, Oakley Green. Cllrs Helen Taylor and Donna Stimson at the RBWM COVID Memorial
OAKLEY GREEN 133654-5
Memorial pond at Oakley Green Cemetery, Oakley Green. Cllrs Helen Taylor and Donna Stimson at the RBWM COVID Memorial
OAKLEY GREEN 133654-6
Memorial pond at Oakley Green Cemetery, Oakley Green. Cllrs Helen Taylor and Donna Stimson at the RBWM COVID Memorial