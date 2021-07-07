Ian Dodimead has cut back the overgrown footpath to Hitcham and the grass and verges surrounding the bench on Lent Rise Road. He decided to cut them after they were growing too long. Lent Rise Road, Burnham.
Jul 2021
BURNHAM 133645-1
Ian Dodimead has cut back the overgrown footpath to Hitcham and the grass and verges surrounding the bench on Lent Rise Road. He decided to cut them after they were growing too long. Lent Rise Road, Burnham.
BURNHAM 133645-2
Ian Dodimead has cut back the overgrown footpath to Hitcham and the grass and verges surrounding the bench on Lent Rise Road. He decided to cut them after they were growing too long. Lent Rise Road, Burnham.