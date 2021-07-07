Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133646

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be flying the England flag at the Town Hall ahead of the England Football team’s game in The UEFA European Championships.

You might also like

BURNHAM 133645

BURNHAM 133645

Ian Dodimead has cut back the overgrown footpath to Hitcham and the grass and verges surrounding the bench on Lent Rise Road. He decided to cut them after they were growing too long. Lent Rise Road, Burnham.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133644

MAIDENHEAD 133644

LtoR Dean Yorke, Simon Chan and Jack Douglas. Maidenhead Community Centre team. 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133643

MAIDENHEAD 133643

Frisbee activity. Oldfield Primary School is holding a series of events every day this week as part of a ‘Celebration of Sport’. Oldfield Primary School, Bray Road, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133642

MAIDENHEAD 133642

Headteacher Richard Jarrett is retiring after joining the school in 2001. Oldfield Primary School, Bray Rd, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133646

MAIDENHEAD 133646

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be flying the England flag at the Town Hall ahead of the England Football team’s game in The UEFA European Championships.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133641

MAIDENHEAD 133641

Works on the Oldfield Road/Bridge Road junction have been completed and the junction is fully operational.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved