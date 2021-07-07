Ian Dodimead has cut back the overgrown footpath to Hitcham and the grass and verges surrounding the bench on Lent Rise Road. He decided to cut them after they were growing too long. Lent Rise Road, Burnham.
Jul 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133646-1
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be flying the England flag at the Town Hall ahead of the England Football team’s game in The UEFA European Championships.
MAIDENHEAD 133646-2
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be flying the England flag at the Town Hall ahead of the England Football team’s game in The UEFA European Championships.
MAIDENHEAD 133646-3
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be flying the England flag at the Town Hall ahead of the England Football team’s game in The UEFA European Championships.
MAIDENHEAD 133646-4
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be flying the England flag at the Town Hall ahead of the England Football team’s game in The UEFA European Championships.