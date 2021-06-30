Summerleaze Ltd want to expand Sheephouse Farm Quarry. Sheephouse Farm Quarry 7 Summerleaze Rd, Maidenhead
Jun 2021
SLOUGH 133628-2
253-257 Farnham Rd, Slough SL2 1HAwhich used to host Barney Bees nursery. Plans to convert and redevelop a Slough nursery into additional 14 new flats refused.
