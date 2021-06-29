Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133625

Construction works to improve Maidenhead Station forecourt. There will be more pedestrian access/less parking. Maidenhead

MAIDENHEAD 133630

MAIDENHEAD 133630

Summerleaze Ltd want to expand Sheephouse Farm Quarry. Sheephouse Farm Quarry 7 Summerleaze Rd, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133631

MAIDENHEAD 133631

Desborough Theatre, Maidenhead Town Hall, Maidenhead. Walk-in vaccinations have began at the Town Hall. Dee Mitchell

 
SLOUGH 133628

SLOUGH 133628

253-257 Farnham Rd, Slough SL2 1HA which used to host Barney Bees nursery. Plans to convert and redevelop a Slough nursery into additional 14 new flats refused.

 
ETON WICK 133629

ETON WICK 133629

Swans and Cygnets. A mother (a pen) and a father (a cob) with their 7 healthy cygnets who are about 2 months old. Seen near the Jubilee River in Eton Wick.

 
ETON WICK 133626

ETON WICK 133626

Eton Wick Rd, Eton Wick. Stephen Pitcher has an issue with Thames Water. He says part of his garden has been submerged over the past six weeks due to excess water which is being released at Thames Water sewage treatment.

 
WINDSOR 133577

WINDSOR 133577

A Windsor charity is expanding its community fridge to a shop in Oxford road. Community Fridge, Oxford Road, Windsor

 

