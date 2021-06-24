Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133621

Maidenhead Drama Festival is going ahead. Chair Carol Hennesy with trophies, Ascot

WINDSOR 133622

Green Lane, Windsor. The entire length of Green Lane will be closed for road resurfacing next month.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133621

Maidenhead Drama Festival is going ahead. Chair Carol Hennesy with trophies, Ascot

 
MAIDENHEAD 133620

B4447 Cookham Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Dalby Gardens northward to Blakeney Court. Public notices site picture. Resurfacing works are planned for roads across the borough including the aforementioned road.

 
TAPLOW 45224

Thursday April 21st. Pics of Taplow Lake, Police Activity

 
SLOUGH 133618

Slough and Eton Church of England Business and Enterprise College. Ragstone Road, Chalvey, Slough Students have been raising money for a COVID-19 India Appeal to help pay for medical supplies during the pandemic.

 
SLOUGH 133619

Nova House, Buckingham Gardens, Slough, SL1 1AY The residential block is getting its cladding replaced after it failed a safety test.

 

