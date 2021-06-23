Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133620

B4447 Cookham Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Dalby Gardens northward to Blakeney Court. Public notices site picture. Resurfacing works are planned for roads across the borough including the aforementioned road.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 133620

MAIDENHEAD 133620

B4447 Cookham Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Dalby Gardens northward to Blakeney Court. Public notices site picture. Resurfacing works are planned for roads across the borough including the aforementioned road.

 
TAPLOW 45224

TAPLOW 45224

Thursday April 21st. Pics of Taplow Lake, Police Activity

 
SLOUGH 133618

SLOUGH 133618

Slough and Eton Church of England Business and Enterprise College. Ragstone Road, Chalvey, Slough Students have been raising money for a COVID-19 India Appeal to help pay for medical supplies during the pandemic.

 
SLOUGH 133619

SLOUGH 133619

Nova House, Buckingham Gardens, Slough, SL1 1AY The residential block is getting its cladding replaced after it failed a safety test.

 
BOURNE END 133617

BOURNE END 133617

This area is under threat from the Hollands Farm development, which wants to build a proper roundabout here. Peace Garden in Penny’s Corner. Junction where The Parade, Cores End Road and Station Road in Bourne End.

 
COOKHAM 133615

COOKHAM 133615

Cookham Dean Primary School, Bigrith Lane, Cookham Dean. The Ascot and Maidenhead School Sports Partnership is touring 21 schools this week for an active roadshow where children can learn dancing and skipping.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved