B4447 Cookham Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Dalby Gardens northward to Blakeney Court. Public notices site picture. Resurfacing works are planned for roads across the borough including the aforementioned road.
Jun 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133616-3
An appeal against a planning decision has won. Six flats will be built on the site below.31-33 Belmont Rd, Maidenhead SL6 6JL
