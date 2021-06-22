B4447 Cookham Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Dalby Gardens northward to Blakeney Court. Public notices site picture. Resurfacing works are planned for roads across the borough including the aforementioned road.
Slough and Eton Church of England Business and Enterprise College. Ragstone Road, Chalvey, Slough Students have been raising money for a COVID-19 India Appeal to help pay for medical supplies during the pandemic.
This area is under threat from the Hollands Farm development, which wants to build a proper roundabout here. Peace Garden in Penny’s Corner. Junction where The Parade, Cores End Road and Station Road in Bourne End.
Cookham Dean Primary School, Bigrith Lane, Cookham Dean. The Ascot and Maidenhead School Sports Partnership is touring 21 schools this week for an active roadshow where children can learn dancing and skipping.