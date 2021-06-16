MAIDENHEAD 133610

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

For public notices: Road closures of St Lukes Road between its junctions with Russell Court and Fairford Road, Maidenhead

Strawberry Grove, 22 Bridge St, Maidenhead Owners of Strawberry Grove feel that Bridge St has been neglected and lack of footfall is hurting businesses. Marta Downs, Stuart Downs, Sarah Buckley, Lily Warman

 
Gary Beagley next to his car. He is unhappy with the council for being issued a parking ticket despite renewing his parking permit. Ray Street, Maidenhead

 
Les Andrew in preparation for his 125-hole golf challenge. Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, Maidenhead. L-R Eileen Clarke, Ladies Captain, Nysa Harris, Alzheimers Dementia Support, Les Andrew

 
CEO Jon Adams Maidenhead United Football Club, York Road, Maidenhead

 

