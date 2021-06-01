Tue, 01
MAIDENHEAD 133566

Scenic photos along the Thames Path, north of Boulters Lock, Maidenhead

COOKHAM 133569

The volunteers at The Link Foundation are celebrating their Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

 
Scenic photos along the Thames Path, north of Boulters Lock, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133565

Thames Path, Maidenhead. Members of Wild Maidenhead, Wild Cookham and Wild SL6 are promoting National Hedgerow Week this week. Battlemead Common, Maidenhead L-R Christine Daniels (Wild Maidenhead), Kym Charlett (Wild SL6), Rosie Street (Wild SL6), Derek Bond (Wild Cookham), Rob Acker (Wild Maidenhead)

 
BOURNE END 133568

Site pic of where a missing boy was last seen along the River Thames. Nr The Bounty, Bourne End

 
MAIDENHEAD 133564

Free Free Palestine meeting outside Maidenhead Town Hall for speeches, followed by a march around town via High St and King St, Maidenhead Speaker, Sue Sibany-King

 

