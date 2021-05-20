DATCHET 133547

£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
May 2021
2-4 High Street Datchet Slough SL3 9EAProposal Change of use.
MAIDENHEAD 133547
Pubs first days back indoors. Craufurd Arms which has been closed this entire time until now. Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, Maidenhead Mark Newcombe
COOKHAM DEAN 133546
Public notices this week. Stubbles Lane in Cookham Dean is closing for a week in June as the council carries out works. road sign/street
KNOWL HILL 133545
One of the members of the village donated some money to the school to pay towards the outside play area being updated. Year 2 in updated playground. Knowl Hill Church of England Academy, Bath Road, Knowl Hil
WATER OAKLEY 133544
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr olds Water Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
MAIDENHEAD 133543
Maidenhead Foodshare appeal for extra supplies and a general update on who is using their services, etc. Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead Mandy Jarvis
