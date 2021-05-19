Pubs first days back indoors. Craufurd Arms which has been closed this entire time until now. Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, Maidenhead Mark Newcombe
May 2021
WATER OAKLEY 133544-5
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-3
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-2
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-1
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-14
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. L-R Lynn Bushell, centre director, Jane Cosgrove, Jane HallWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-13
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. L-R Lynn Bushell, centre director, Jane Cosgrove, Jane HallWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-12
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. L-R Lynn Bushell, centre director, Jane Cosgrove, Jane HallWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-11
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-10
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-9
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-8
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-7
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor
WATER OAKLEY 133544-6
The Phoenix Gym is being demolished, but that’s good news, because they have the funding to move to their new site. Pre School 3-5 yr oldsWater Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor