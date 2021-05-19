MAIDENHEAD 133543

Pubs first days back indoors. Craufurd Arms which has been closed this entire time until now. Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, Maidenhead Mark Newcombe
May 2021
Maidenhead Foodshare appeal for extra supplies and a general update on who is using their services, etc.Nicholson Centre, MaidenheadMandy Jarvis
