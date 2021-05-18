Pubs first days back indoors. Craufurd Arms which has been closed this entire time until now. Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, Maidenhead Mark Newcombe
May 2021
WINDSOR 133539-4
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-16
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-17
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-18
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-19
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-20
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-21
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-22
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-1
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-2
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-15
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-14
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-5
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-6
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-7
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-8
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-9
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-10
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-11
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-12
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle
WINDSOR 133539-13
RBWM Talking Signs, RBWMOn the bandstand, Alexandra GardensBenches in front of the castleSigns on cut-out of a Guard by the castle