MAIDENHEAD 133528

Local gift shop Craft Coop has decided to celebrate easing of COVID restrictions with a new ‘Craft Coop Day’ featuring free plants. Deborah Jones, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead

CHARVIL 133525

Noa Ferber and her son Guy 14yrs. They have set up a fundraiser for Thames Valley Air Ambulance after her son Guy was involved in a road-traffic incident along the A4 last Monday.

 
WINDSOR 133524

Baths Island (near Alexandra Gardens), Windsor Sixteen councillors have signed an open letter regarding proposed redevelopment near Alexandra Gardens which includes Baths Island. L-R Cllrs- Helen Price, Lynne Jones, Neil Knowles, Claire Milne

 
MAIDENHEAD 133526

The Heritage Centre is running an exhibition next week after it opens, on SportsAble. Maidenhead Heritage Centre, 18 Park St, Maidenhead Nieve Hobbs, Manager, Richard Poad, Chairman

 
MAIDENHEAD 133527

Businesses in Bridge Street are unhappy with the temporary outdoor seating that has been put on the road. L-R Hong Men Ha - American Nails Spa, Regis - Sarano's, Seema Goyal - Goyals, Daisy Vij - Platinum Dry Cleaners

 
MAIDENHEAD 133528

Local gift shop Craft Coop has decided to celebrate easing of COVID restrictions with a new ‘Craft Coop Day’ featuring free plants. Deborah Jones, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133523

Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Drama Guild are concerned about the future of the Desborough Theatre in the Town Hall review. They’re also being made to leave their rehearsal space in Waldec Road. Members outside town hall.

 

