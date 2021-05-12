MAIDENHEAD 133528

Noa Ferber and her son Guy 14yrs. They have set up a fundraiser for Thames Valley Air Ambulance after her son Guy was involved in a road-traffic incident along the A4 last Monday.
May 2021
Local gift shop Craft Coop has decided to celebrate easing of COVID restrictions with a new ‘Craft Coop Day’ featuring free plants. Deborah Jones, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead
