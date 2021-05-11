Tue, 11
MAIDENHEAD 133523

Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Drama Guild are concerned about the future of the Desborough Theatre in the Town Hall review. They’re also being made to leave their rehearsal space in Waldec Road. Members outside town hall.

MAIDENHEAD 133522

Pic of someone subscribing to Axate on their phone. Maidenhead Advertiser

 
MAIDENHEAD 133521

Amazon Prime Lorry, crashed off Braywick Roundabout, Maidenhead 8.5.21

 
RW 133521

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
MAIDENHEAD 133520

Donna Stimson outside Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead Donna is responsible for climate at the council.

 
SLOUGH 133519

2A, Bower Way, Slough, SL1 5HX Proposal: Demolition of existing building and construction of 12 no flat

 

