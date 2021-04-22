Fri, 23
15 °C
Sat, 24
15 °C
Sun, 25
12 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 133490

Gogos Waterfront Restaurant, Racecourse Marina, Maidenhead Rd, Windsor. Gogos Waterfront Restaurant has been awarded £30,000 after winning a competition run by Yoello, a hospitality and pay solution company. The prize fund is to help with reopening after the coronavirus pandemic. L-R Cameron Wykes (Gogos Director), Jack Lewis (Yoello), Oliver Page (Yoello), Jessica Wykes (Gogos Director)

You might also like

TAPLOW 133491

TAPLOW 133491

1975 Taplow Charity Cricket Match Terry Wogan 8.6.75

 
WINDSOR 133489

WINDSOR 133489

A new florist has opened - Stems Of Windsor Owner/manager, Jan Davies

 
WINDSOR 133490

WINDSOR 133490

Gogos Waterfront Restaurant, Racecourse Marina, Maidenhead Rd, Windsor. Gogos Waterfront Restaurant has been awarded £30,000 after winning a competition run by Yoello, a hospitality and pay solution company. The prize fund is to help with reopening after the coronavirus pandemic. L-R Cameron Wykes (Gogos Director), Jack Lewis (Yoello), Oliver Page (Yoello), Jessica Wykes (Gogos Director)

 
MAIDENHEAD 133488

MAIDENHEAD 133488

My Mum Winner, Reuben Virdee 7 and brother Harry 4 and his Mum Jess. Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133487

MAIDENHEAD 133487

Construction of x10 flats, parking, landscaping and creation of additional parking off Altwood Road. The Crown, 108 Wootton Way Maidenhead.

 
WINDSOR 133486

WINDSOR 133486

A new eco store selling sustainable goods called FourState has opened in Windsor. It already has shops in Marlow and Henley Co-owner Patrick Brow 57a St Leonards Rd, Windsor

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved