MAIDENHEAD 133488

My Mum Winner, Reuben Virdee 7 and brother Harry 4 and his Mum Jess. Maidenhead

My Mum Winner, Reuben Virdee 7 and brother Harry 4 and his Mum Jess. Maidenhead

 
Construction of x10 flats, parking, landscaping and creation of additional parking off Altwood Road. The Crown, 108 Wootton Way Maidenhead.

 
A new eco store selling sustainable goods called FourState has opened in Windsor. It already has shops in Marlow and Henley Co-owner Patrick Brow 57a St Leonards Rd, Windsor

 
Norden Farm is setting up some new outdoor markets. Staff on the terrace, Norden Farm, Maidenhead. L-R Marian Carlo, Robyn Bunyan, Rob Bullen, Jane Corry, Ray Bowyer, Alex Vander Borght

 
Wootton Way, Maidenhead for a story on some speeding motorbikes riding through there.

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 

