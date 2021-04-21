£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Apr 2021
RW 133483-9
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
RW 133483-10
RW 133483-1
RW 133483-2
standard
MAIDENHEAD 133488
My Mum Winner, Reuben Virdee 7 and brother Harry 4 and his Mum Jess. Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133487
Construction of x10 flats, parking, landscaping and creation of additional parking off Altwood Road. The Crown, 108 Wootton Way Maidenhead.
WINDSOR 133486
A new eco store selling sustainable goods called FourState has opened in Windsor. It already has shops in Marlow and Henley Co-owner Patrick Brow 57a St Leonards Rd, Windsor
MAIDENHEAD 133484
Norden Farm is setting up some new outdoor markets. Staff on the terrace, Norden Farm, Maidenhead. L-R Marian Carlo, Robyn Bunyan, Rob Bullen, Jane Corry, Ray Bowyer, Alex Vander Borght
MAIDENHEAD 133485
Wootton Way, Maidenhead for a story on some speeding motorbikes riding through there.
RW 133483
