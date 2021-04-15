Thu, 15
WINDSOR 133453

A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards. L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry

A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards. L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry

 
Windsor Castle Pub, Windsor. Pubs first days opening after lockdown. Manager Tony Dawson

 
Autotech Arc Ltd, Stoke Gardens, Slough, SL1 3QB Autotech Art Ltd is subject to a planning application to demolish the building and replace with 40 flats.

 
Islamic & Community Facility, 1 Stoke Rd, Slough Planning meeting last night for the Islamic Community Centre at 1 Stoke Road to get an extra floor.

 
Ayaan Shendy 4yrs and his Mum Aanchal Karnwal with his prize and picture. Maidenhead

 

