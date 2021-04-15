A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards. L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry
Apr 2021
WINDSOR 133453-3
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry
WINDSOR 133453-4
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry
WINDSOR 133453-5
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry
WINDSOR 133453-6
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.
WINDSOR 133453-7
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.
WINDSOR 133453-8
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.
WINDSOR 133453-1
A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards.L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry