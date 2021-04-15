SLOUGH 133476

A new Craft Coop is opening in Windsor. The new Craft Coop shop is located in Windsor Yards. L-R Deborah Jones, Liza Lambert, Naida Maskell, Sarah Black, Heidi Berry
Apr 2021
Islamic & Community Facility, 1 Stoke Rd, SloughPlanning meeting last night for the Islamic Community Centre at 1 Stoke Road to get an extra floor.
