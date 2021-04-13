High Street, Maidenhead. Now that the non-essential shops are back open
Apr 2021
OLD WINDSOR 133463-6
Black ribbons on lampposts in Old WindsorTied black ribbons to lampposts in Old Windsor to mark the news that Prince Philip has died.
