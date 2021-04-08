Windsor Horse Show 2019
Apr 2021
COOKHAM 133460-3
There has been some wildflower planting, the clearing of scrubs and verges, the planting of a new hedge 300m in length. Views of nearby landmarks such as Cliveden House and Lord Boston’s Folly have been opened up by this work.Tom Copas, Mount Farm and Nigel Findlay, Hindhay Farm
COOKHAM 133460-4
COOKHAM 133460-5
COOKHAM 133460-6
COOKHAM 133460-7
COOKHAM 133460-8
COOKHAM 133460-9
COOKHAM 133460-1
