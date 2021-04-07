MAIDENHEAD 133450

Roundup piece about things reopening. The Corner Ale & Cider House Pub, 22 Sheet St, Windsor Jake Reilly, general manager.
Apr 2021
MH Dormer Electrical, in Harrow Lane, Maidenhead, is closing after more than 35 years.Carol Petrucci, Michael Dormer (proprietor).
