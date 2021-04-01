Phil the Windsor Postman, Alma Road, Windsor
Apr 2021
WINDSOR 133440-3
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Claire Milne, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-4
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Claire Milne, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-5
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Claire Milne, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-6
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Claire Milne, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-7
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Claire Milne, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-8
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Claire Milne, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-1
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Claire Milne, Theresa Haggart
WINDSOR 133440-2
The Windsor Neighbourhood Plan is set to go to a public referendum in May. It was due to go last year but was cancelled over virus fears. Organiser of the plan – Claire Milne – and committee members, at Clewer Park L-R Alison Logan, Susy Shearer, John Bastow, Claire Milne, Theresa Haggart