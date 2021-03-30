MAIDENHEAD 133430

LtoR Head Chef David Thompson and Owner Dominic Chapman. The restaurant has been awarded 11th place in the 2021 Estrella Damm Gastropub awards 2021. The Beehive, Waltham Road, White Waltham.
LtoR Beatice Poulter, nine, Stanley Bulla, eight, Lois Bulla, 12, Alfie Bulla, four and Lynn Bushell, Centre Director.The Phoenix Gymnastics Club is under threat of closure.The Phoenix Gymnastics Club,Water Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor.
