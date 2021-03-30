Wed, 31
20 °C
Thu, 01
15 °C
Fri, 02
11 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133430

LtoR Beatice Poulter, nine, Stanley Bulla, eight, Lois Bulla, 12, Alfie Bulla, four and Lynn Bushell, Centre Director. The Phoenix Gymnastics Club is under threat of closure. The Phoenix Gymnastics Club, Water Oakley Farm, Windsor Rd, Windsor.

You might also like

WHITE WALTHAM 133437

WHITE WALTHAM 133437

LtoR Head Chef David Thompson and Owner Dominic Chapman. The restaurant has been awarded 11th place in the 2021 Estrella Damm Gastropub awards 2021. The Beehive, Waltham Road, White Waltham.

 
HOLYPORT 133436

HOLYPORT 133436

LtoR Effie Marinos, Gill Hudson and Finbar Murphy. A new village market is starting at Holyport War Memorial Hall.

 
COOKHAM 133435

COOKHAM 133435

Manager of Winter Hill Golf Club, Ian McMahon. Outdoor sports returned for the first time this week. Winter Hill Golf Club, Cookham.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133434

MAIDENHEAD 133434

Owner Yaowalux Wallington. A new Thai supermarket has opened in King Street called Yao Thai Supermarket. Yao Thai Supermarket, 26 King Street, Maidenhead.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved