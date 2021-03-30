LtoR Head Chef David Thompson and Owner Dominic Chapman. The restaurant has been awarded 11th place in the 2021 Estrella Damm Gastropub awards 2021. The Beehive, Waltham Road, White Waltham.
Mar 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133426-1
Rubble has appeared in Kimbers Lane, Maidenhead, near to a pedestrian bridge which crosses the A404.
MAIDENHEAD 133426-2
Rubble has appeared in Kimbers Lane, Maidenhead, near to a pedestrian bridge which crosses the A404.
MAIDENHEAD 133426-3
Rubble has appeared in Kimbers Lane, Maidenhead, near to a pedestrian bridge which crosses the A404.
MAIDENHEAD 133426-4
Rubble has appeared in Kimbers Lane, Maidenhead, near to a pedestrian bridge which crosses the A404.