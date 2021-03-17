Maidenhead Railway Station, Station Approach, Maidenhead.
Mar 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133399-1
LtoR Stephan Stephan, Ivy, 10, Tom, nine, Adithi, nine and Younes, nine.Stephan Stephan from Maidenhead Big Read presents books to Courthouse Junior School.Courthouse Junior School, Blenheim Rd, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 133399-2
LtoR Adithi, nine, Ivy, 10, Tom, nine, and Younes, nine.Stephan Stephan from Maidenhead Big Read presents books to Courthouse Junior School.Courthouse Junior School, Blenheim Rd, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 133399-3
LtoR Adithi, nine, Ivy, 10, Tom, nine, and Younes, nine.Stephan Stephan from Maidenhead Big Read presents books to Courthouse Junior School.Courthouse Junior School, Blenheim Rd, Maidenhead.