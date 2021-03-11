Queensmere Observatory, Slough Plans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
Mar 2021
SLOUGH 133388-6
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-20
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-21
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-22
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-23
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-24
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-25
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-1
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-2
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-3
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-4
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-19
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-18
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-17
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-7
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-8
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-9
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-10
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-11
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-12
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-13
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-14
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-15
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
SLOUGH 133388-16
Queensmere Observatory, SloughPlans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.