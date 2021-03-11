SLOUGH 133390

Queensmere Observatory, Slough Plans to redevelop the Queensmere shopping centre have been changed. Developer British Land is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site and drastically reduce office space.
5 Winston Court, Halifax Road, Maidenhead Resident Daniel James had his first family visit on Monday – Winston Court offers support for adults with learning difficulties and is an assisted living facility. Lockdown restrictions eased on Monday so care home residents can now have 1 indoor visitor
Pippins Primary School, Raymond Close and The Hawthorns, Colnbrook. The roads are being shut off to cars at the beginning and end of school day to encourage more parents to get the kids to walk to school.