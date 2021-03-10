The Future Works, Wellington Street, Slough The Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
Mar 2021
SLOUGH 133386-3
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-1
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-13
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-12
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-11
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-10
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-9
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-8
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-7
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-6
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-5
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
SLOUGH 133386-4
The Future Works, Wellington Street, SloughThe Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.