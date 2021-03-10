The Future Works, Wellington Street, Slough The Future Works site in Slough could see two new office buildings up to 12-storeys in height built – if councillors give the go-ahead.
Mar 2021
COLNBROOK 133385-2
Pippins Primary School, Raymond Close and The Hawthorns, Colnbrook.The roads are being shut off to cars at the beginning and end of school day to encourage more parents to get the kids to walk to school.
