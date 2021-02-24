Thu, 25
MAIDENHEAD 133365

New speedbumps are going to be installed on Courthouse Road, Maidenhead. One of the bumps will be installed near the junction with Belmont Park Road.

CHALVEY 133372

Slough Council has given notice that dozens of roads in the Chalvey West area are going to have ‘no waiting at any times’ restrictions, including the entire length of Chalvey High Street, Slough

 
WINDSOR 133371

The Boom, Goswell Hill, Windsor The Boom reacting to the roadmap for easing of lockdown. Manager Barry Smithers

 

